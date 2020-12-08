Tricky Forecast Ahead

We’ve got a mixed bag in store for us over the next 7 days, and it seems to be changing on a daily basis. For right now, we’re going to hold our pattern of warm temperatures all the way through Wednesday and partly into Thursday with daytime highs in the 60s-70s. Tuesday is looking great with a high of 71 and calm winds. We’ll be even warmer Wednesday. For right now, our rain chances on Thursday have begun to trend downward slightly, however the cold front we are expecting will still arrive, dropping our temperatures into the 40s. Latest models show the possibility of snow chances very early Saturday morning, so we’re watching it all very closely.