Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine could make spaying and neutering more accessible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the Amarillo City Council found out today that construction of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is on target, and the school could contribute to a drop in unwanted domestic animals.
The school’s head Guy Loneragan said it is taking student applications through next week and has received 500 completed forms with only 60 slots to fill this year.
Classes are scheduled to begin in August.
Anatomy Professor and Veterinarian Josh Rowe said he thought producing more doctors could make spaying and neutering more easily accessible.
In the meantime, the school might put the bodies of euthanized animals from the animal shelter to constructive use in anatomy classes.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.