Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need help identifying two suspects involved in multiple burglaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo needs help identifying suspects who are involved in an auto burglary.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, during the early hours of Nov. 23, two suspects were caught breaking into cars near Mary’s Avenue and Linda Drive.
Multiple cars were burglarized in the area.
If you have any information regarding these two suspects, call Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo at (806) 372-8477.
Any information leading to the arrest or identification of these suspects, could earn you up to $1,000.
