Scottco Service Company named finalist for International Torch Awards for Ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scottco Service Company is a finalist for the Better Business Bureau International Torch Award for Ethics.
The virtual ceremony will be held today at Noon.
“We are honored that Scottco Service Company has been awarded for their ethics at the International level. The Torch Awards represent what is good and right in the business community,” said BBB President Janna Kiehl. “And we are happy to report that Scottco Service Company is among those who are being recognized at the International level.”
Businesses are evaluated based on criteria including leadership character, ethical practices, high standard of behavior, truthfulness and accuracy of advertising and sales practices, and more.
The Torch Awards aim to highlight the outstanding and upstanding businesses that do the right thing in business and community leadership.
