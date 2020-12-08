Regional Flood Planning Group is requesting nominations to fill needed positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Region 1 Canadian Upper-Red Regional Flood Planning Group is requesting nominations to fill positions on their board.
The interest group they are looking for are Agricultural interests, counties, electric generating utilities, flood districts, municipalities and transportation.
Nominations may be made to the Executive Committee until 5:00 p.m., on Dec 30.
Nominations must include:
- Nominee’s name
- Mailing address
- Phone number
- Email address
- The interest group and/or entity the nominee represents
- Resume or a cover letter
Submit nominations to:
- Region 1 Canadian Upper-Red RFPG, c/o Dustin Meyer, PRPC, PO Box 9257, Amarillo, TX 79015.
