10 puppies recently rescued and now fighting parvo at Amarillo vet hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 10 puppies have recently been rescued by the rescue, Gracie’s project, and are now at a vet hospital fighting to survive parvo.
It all started with a call for one puppy.
When the rescue arrived at the home to pick it up, they found 11, so they just took them all in.
Right off the bat, they noticed the pups were malnourished, so they knew they required extra care.
However, it all went downhill after that. They noticed several of them had parvo symptoms and decided to take them to the vet.
“I thought ‘This is not going to be good’ just because of how poor and malnourished they were,” said Alexis Adams, vet technician at Hope Vet Clinic.
This is not the first time the rescue has dealt with puppies with parvo and knew the survival rate depended on how fast they could act.
‘It basically eats away at the intestinal line when puppies get it, so it can cause hemorrhagic diarrhea and other GI insults such as vomiting,’ said Adams.
The virus is very contagious among dogs and could be fatal. One of the puppies in this case died before even making it to the vet.
“So, we brought them in, started getting them tested for the virus, and they came up positive,” said Raven Springs volunteer and adoption coordinator at Gracie’s Project “So, then we started seeing other puppies we had in that same foster based home coming down with some of the symptoms. It spreads rapidly, within seconds, sometimes you can’t even catch it before the symptoms even start.”
Since the virus spread to the other dogs they already had, the rescue had several tested and ended with 18 puppies with parvo.
Eight of them have recovered, but 10 are still in the hospital.
“Right now, they are very critical cause when Gracie’s got them, they were very malnourished and very wormy puppies to begin with, so that already put their immune system at a low point,” said Adams “And now they are also trying to fight off this parvo virus.”
The staff at the hospital and rescue are hoping they can save the remaining, but some of the puppies are even using electric blankets to help heat them as they are not able to create their own body heat.
“We just pray and hope that most of them make it, if not all is our goal, but with this virus we have seen the ups and the downs with it,” said Springs
The rescue says they need help paying for the treatment as the bill could go into the thousands.
On top of that, they just had their donation boxes stolen from pet smart.
To raise funds, they will have a donation drop off this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in front of Belmar Bakery on 34th street and Bell street.
You can also donate to them online.
