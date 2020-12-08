New non-profit asks public to participate in virtual meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A non-profit organization dedicated to assisting under-resources communities has expanded to the Texas Panhandle.
The organization Communities Unlimited came to the area thanks to an invitation from the Amarillo Area Foundation.
A representative from the organization said they will help the community through environmental services, loans and other services.
The organization will host a townhall meeting to discuss their services and hear from community members about the issues they would like to see addressed.
The meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Registration for the virtual meeting can be completed here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.