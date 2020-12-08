New non-profit asks public to participate in virtual meeting

New non-profit asks public to participate in virtual meeting
Communities Unlimited (Source: Communities Unlimited)
By Bailie Myers | December 8, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 10:56 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A non-profit organization dedicated to assisting under-resources communities has expanded to the Texas Panhandle.

The organization Communities Unlimited came to the area thanks to an invitation from the Amarillo Area Foundation.

A representative from the organization said they will help the community through environmental services, loans and other services.

The organization will host a townhall meeting to discuss their services and hear from community members about the issues they would like to see addressed.

The meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Registration for the virtual meeting can be completed here.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.