Man killed in rollover crash in Logan, N.M. Monday night

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has died after a rollover crash in Logan, New Mexico Monday night.
Around 11:12 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a crash on State Road 540 near mile marker 1 in Logan.
The initial investigation showed a pickup was traveling east on State Road 540, left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled.
The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jerry Knowles, was pronounced dead on the scene.
New Mexico State Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.
