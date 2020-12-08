Conditions are unseasonably warm and nice across our region today with high temperatures near 70 degrees along with sunshine and light winds. Quiet weather will persist through tomorrow with another day above 70 degrees, but then changes begin Thursday. Clouds will increase with the chance of a shower or two on Thursday, then colder weather arrives late Thursday into the weekend. An upper level system on Saturday may bring some snow to the area.
Doppler Dave Expects Another Warm Day Tomorrow
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 12/8