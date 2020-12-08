AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City Church needs help filling “Caring for Christmas” boxes for local families in need.
The church needs donations of fleece blankets, packaged underwear, socks, full size toiletries, all age coloring books, crayons or colored pencils, board games, hats, gloves, scarves and toys for all ages.
Donations can be dropped off at San Jacinto Christian Academy from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. through December 12.
Students will be available to assist with donations.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.