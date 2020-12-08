APD: Suspect stole semi-tractor from business, attempted to destroy it by fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a semi-tractor, caught it on fire and ultimately abandoned it.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a business near the intersection of SE 25th Avenue and Bolton Street on November 30.
The business said a semi-tractor had been stolen.
Officials recovered the stolen semi-tractor after the suspect had attempted to destroy the vehicle by setting it on fire.
The semi-tractor was equipped with a camera system, which caught footage of the suspect behind the wheel.
Those with information on the crime are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
