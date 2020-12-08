APD: Suspect stole semi-tractor from business, attempted to destroy it by fire

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a Stolen Vehicle and Arson suspect in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”. On Monday, November 30th, APD officers responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 4300 block of SE 25th Ave. The business reported that a semi-tractor had been stolen. The semi has since been recovered but the suspect remains unknown. The suspect attempted to destroy the tractor by setting it on fire and left it abandoned. The semi-tractor was equipped with a camera system and we are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymous with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. 20-520661 #SayItHere #CrimeoftheWeek #wearyourseatbelt #dontstealitifyoucantdriveit