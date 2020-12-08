Amarillo Downtown Lions Club is down in overall glasses donations this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lions Club helps provide eye care and glasses to low-income people every year and when COVID-19 first hit, it was really hard for the club to collect donations.
The pandemic is playing a part in fewer glasses being donated to the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club.
The club is trying to increase those donations right now.
As businesses shut down at the start of COVID-19, it was hard for the club to collect used glasses.
“It was in March, April, May and then it started opening up and but we didn’t have any, nobody had been in there to donate their glasses at that time. And so, like I said we’re pretty much starting all over again,” said Ronald Kordas, member of the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club.
Kordas says when the pandemic first hit all those businesses were either shut down or working with reduced staff. This created a stop in donations.
Statewide, the Lions Club collected around 2 million glasses last year but this year with donations down they expect to collect around 1.5 million glasses.
Right now, the club is giving out candy and collecting glasses at the Bishop Hills Christmas Lights.
The club receives donations from many different Amarillo organizations and businesses each year.
“Like the Lone Star Lions Club, the Amarillo by Morning Club, they all help collect glasses and they have their boxes out for people to bring their donations in. And then we have different stores, Walmart is one of our biggest contributors,” said Kordas.
Kordas believes the holiday season will impact the number of donations this year.
“There hasn’t been that much of a difference except for the slow start that we had. But we’re, like I say, picking up now. So, we’re hopeful that we’ll be back getting our normal amount of glasses,” said Kordas.
The Lions Club in Amarillo serves people all over the world when collecting the recycled glasses.
“Our job here it to collect the glasses. Once they get to Texas Lions eye glass recycling center, then they are disseminated to different countries and organizations that are interested in distributing their glasses to their people,” said Kordas.
If you have used glasses to give, you can contact any Amarillo Lions Club member to collect your used glasses. Here is a list of members you can contact.
The club will also be out at the Bishop Hills Christmas Lights from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The tours end on December 26.
Visit their Facebook for more information and other ways to help.
