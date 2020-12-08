Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 8 shows 491 new cases, 666 recoveries, 7 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 8, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 1:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 7,569 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 491 new cases, 666 recoveries and seven deaths.

The report shows three deaths in Potter County and four in Randall County.

There are now 13,878 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 12,329 in Randall County.

18,257 people have recovered and 381 have died.

There are 76 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 36.40 percent.

Amarillo Update 12/8
Amarillo Update 12/8 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 37,635 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 792

Deaf Smith County: 2,114

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,398

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 506

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,641

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,878

Randall County: 12,329

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 354

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 28,321 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 748

Deaf Smith County: 1,867

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 471

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,466

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,269

Randall County: 7,988

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 307

There have also been 606 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 240

Randall County: 141

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 4,998 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,441

Quay County: 284

Roosevelt County: 1,115

Union County: 148

There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 28

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 5

