Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 8 shows 491 new cases, 666 recoveries, 7 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 7,569 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 491 new cases, 666 recoveries and seven deaths.
The report shows three deaths in Potter County and four in Randall County.
There are now 13,878 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 12,329 in Randall County.
18,257 people have recovered and 381 have died.
There are 76 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 36.40 percent.
There are 37,635 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 792
Deaf Smith County: 2,114
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,398
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 506
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,641
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,878
Randall County: 12,329
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 354
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 28,321 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 748
Deaf Smith County: 1,867
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,228
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 471
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,466
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 10,269
Randall County: 7,988
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 307
There have also been 606 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 240
Randall County: 141
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 230
Cimarron County: 83
Texas County: 2,529
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 4,998 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,441
Quay County: 284
Roosevelt County: 1,115
Union County: 148
There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 28
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 5
