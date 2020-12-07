We’re kicking off this week with a little bit of a lull, a pleasant lull, but one nonetheless. Expect stable and sunny skies all the way through Wednesday, with temps warming up every day. We’ll reach into the mid-60s across the area, with it being a few degrees cooler where there is still snow on the ground. We could possibly reach 70 by the mid-week! We’ll be changing things up for Thursday as a low pressure system works its way in, which could bring light rain chances. Once it passes, a cold front will be swept through on the back side, dropping our highs into the 40s for the latter part of the week.