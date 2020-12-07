Veterans of Foreign Wars remembers and honors the attack on Pearl Harbor today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans have had a hard time coming together this year with the pandemic, so today Amarillo veterans are remembering and honoring the attack on Pearl Harbor with a dinner ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Pearl Harbor Day occurred on December 7th 1941, when the surprise attack by the Japanese against the United States naval base in Hawaii left over 2,400 sailors dead, over 1,200 injured, 169 planes destroyed and six ships wrecked.
This led to the U.S. declaring war on Japan the next day resulting in World War II.
Now Amarillo veterans are continuing the tradition to honor lives lost and scarified today despite the pandemic.
It’s a day to remember what happened with the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago and a time to honor lives lost on this day.
“Over 2,400 sailors that were lost and the over 1,200 that were injured, the 169 planes that were destroyed and the six ships,” Donald Belzer, representative from the Amarillo VFW.
“What it means to veterans, they want to remember the sacrifice, but I think they want to remember the message which is always be prepared, you know, don’t ever let a surprise attack happen to us again. Always be on guard, always be ready,” Perry Gilmore, executive director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.
The small gathering includes a dinner, ceremony and speakers to talk about the events and history of Pearl Harbor.
A gathering of organizers feels it’s importance, since some may feel isolated during this time.
“So, you know you’re not alone. A lot of times veterans will start to hole up in their houses by themselves and they won’t talk with other veterans and they won’t talk with other people. And it just gives them a time to set aside and they’ll come out and start talking with each other and get together and remember the events and learn that they’re not the only ones going through stuff and remembering stuff and living through the stuff that’s happened,” said Belzer.
They also hope veterans will find comfort in sharing their stories with others today.
“Veterans share you know the common experience of the military and some of them have been involved with wars and I think a lot of times they feel comfortable talking about their military experiences with other military veterans who have had similar experiences rather than family members or just members of the general public,” said Gilmore.
The dinner ceremony is open to members and non-members and begins at six 6:00 p.m.. The ceremony will start at 7:00 p.m. at the Golden-Meadows VFW location and is free to veterans at $8.00 for all others.
