State health officials report 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 22 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County, eight in Roosevelt County and one in Union County.
The report also shows the death of a woman in her 50′s from Curry County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,756.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 109,947 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 935 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
38,131 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 4,998 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,441
Quay County: 284
Roosevelt County: 1,115
Union County: 148
There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 28
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 5
There are 37,122 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 792
Deaf Smith County: 2,114
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,398
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 506
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,641
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,656
Randall County: 12,060
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 332
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,644 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 748
Deaf Smith County: 1,867
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,228
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 471
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,466
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,991
Randall County: 7,600
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 296
There have also been 599 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 237
Randall County: 137
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 230
Cimarron County: 83
Texas County: 2,529
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.