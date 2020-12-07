Seniors facing food insecurity helped through HPFB Commodity Supplemental Food Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank’s Together We Can Food and Fund Drive begins today, feeding people from all 29 counties across the panhandle.
HPFB funds the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides low-income seniors with a large box of food each month.
Many of these seniors cannot go to the grocery store due to COVID-19 precautions or a disability.
“Many home bound [seniors] is a serious concern for us, because they have no transportation or they’re disabled or they just cant get out of the house,” said Brandon Landelius, Commodity Supplemental Food Program coordinator. “These folks could really use this program.”
For some seniors, this pandemic is the first time they’ve faced food insecurity.
“When the pandemic really started to take hold, and everyone was panicking and buying everything at the grocery stores, you could see the appreciation and just the relief from a lot of the seniors,” said Landelius. “They knew every month they were guaranteed the groceries and the food we could provide them.”
Ricky Jimenez picks up the boxes of food received by his elderly parents.
He never imaged his own family would be in this situation.
“We did not need resources, (but) it’s come to that,” explained Jimenez, the adult child of Commodity Supplemental Food Program recipients.
The family says they had to set aside their pride in order to get the help they truly needed.
“My pride set aside, I need to feed my family. I will ask for help if i need it, and as long as our country pulls us [through], we can receive help and from places like the food bank.”
Jimenez even sold his cell phone to help feed his family.
“It was taking away from where I could be spending it on bills and groceries,” said Jimenez. “45-60 dollars a month... it may not sound like much but its a whole lot when it comes to feeding somebody. When it comes to food or that phone, to heck with that phone and all those games and stuff. Sorry phone, got to go, bye! I’ll pick it up later, but right now I can’t.”
Jimenez believes places like the HPFB, and the generosity of fellow American’s, will help get seniors like his parents through these difficult times.
“There are places like the food bank, with the generosity of others who have and can donate and volunteer, (that) will help. We’ll all get through this together. We will survive because we are Americans... and America is the greatest country,” said Jimenez.
To help struggling seniors, drop off non-perishable food items to the United Market Street on Georgia Street.
People can also easily donate by purchasing a scan tag from United, Amigos or Market Street.
At the register, tell the cashier you would like to purchase a scan tag, and whatever amount you chose to donate will be added to your shopping cart total.
