Registration open for entities wanting to provide COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has opened registration for entities wanting to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
The Amarillo Public Health Department urges clinics, healthcare facilities, pharmacies and other providers in Potter and Randall County to enroll.
“This is an important first step in providing a COVID-19 vaccine in the state and for the Amarillo community in the future,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “It is still very early in the process, but this is great news and extremely promising for the months ahead.”
Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the CDC made an initial allotment of more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine to the state of Texas for December.
Those should begin arriving on Dec. 14.
Providers wishing to enroll, can do so here.
For questions or additional information, call the DSHS COVID-19 Vaccine Provider hotline at 877-835-7750 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
