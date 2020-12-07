Police ask for help identifying suspect in burglary of Ferguson Enterprises

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? On Monday, October 19th, APD officers responded to an alarm at Ferguson Enterprises located in the 5800 block of Canyon Dr. When they arrived they found that the business had been burglarized and that the suspect had left with an undisclosed amount of property. Video was obtained of the suspect committing the crime. If you know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. If you tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000. "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. 20-518257 #SayItHere #DoYouKnowMe