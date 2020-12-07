Police ask for help identifying suspect in burglary of Ferguson Enterprises

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a burglary at Ferguson Enterprises.
The burglary took place at the location near the intersection of Canyon Drive and Hillside Road on October 19.
Officers were dispatched to an alarm at the building, and when they arrived they found the business had been burglarized.
The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of property, according to officials.
Security footage from the scene shows the suspect during the burglary.
Those with information are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
