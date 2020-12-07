Police ask for help identifying suspect in burglary of Ferguson Enterprises

Police ask for help identifying suspect in burglary of Ferguson Enterprises
Ferguson Enterprises burglary suspect (Source: APD)
By Bailie Myers | December 7, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 10:42 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a burglary at Ferguson Enterprises.

The burglary took place at the location near the intersection of Canyon Drive and Hillside Road on October 19.

Officers were dispatched to an alarm at the building, and when they arrived they found the business had been burglarized.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of property, according to officials.

Security footage from the scene shows the suspect during the burglary.

Those with information are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? On Monday, October 19th, APD officers responded to an alarm at Ferguson Enterprises located in the 5800 block of Canyon Dr. When they arrived they found that the business had been burglarized and that the suspect had left with an undisclosed amount of property. Video was obtained of the suspect committing the crime. If you know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. If you tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000. "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. 20-518257 #SayItHere #DoYouKnowMe

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Monday, December 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.