Palo Duro Football Head Coach Chris Fisher resigns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just three days after falling to Lubbock Monterey 41-19 and losing out on the fourth playoff spot from 5A-1 Region 1 District 2, AISD has announced that Palo Duro Football Head Coach Chris Fisher will resign come the end of the school year.
Fisher, who has served in the AISD for the last five years, was both head coach of the football program and Athletic Coordinator at Palo Duro High School. The school has struggled in football in recent years and did not improve much in 2020, ending the year 2-7.
According to an AISD press release, program evaluations were completed for this year and it was mutually agreeable that football program change was needed.
“I have the highest respect for Coach Fisher,” AISD Athletic Director Brad Thiessen said in the release. “He has been good for Palo Duro High School and the whole PD community. We just both felt it was time to move in a new direction of leadership. We greatly appreciate the service he has given to AISD and Palo Duro the past 5 years and wish the very best for him and his family.”
