Guymon Public Schools return to remote learning due to staff shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Guymon High School will be shifting to remote learning due to staff shortages.
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8 the school will shift to remote learning and will be in place for the remainder of the school semester and will return to face-to-face learning, beginning January 7, 2021.
The multiple GHS staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and/or are being quarantined for COVID-19 exposure, there is concern to provide quality face-to-face instruction while keeping all students and staff members safe and healthy.
At this time, students in pre-Kindergarden through 8th grade will continue in-person learning.
Guymon will be monitoring the COIVD-19 cases at each school site and will make the necessary decisions and adjustments.
At this time, “grab-and-go” meals for Guymon High School students can be picked up in the south parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Students will receive both a breakfast and a lunch in their “grab-and-go” meal.
