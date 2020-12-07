Guymon Public Schools return to remote learning due to staff shortages

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 3:00 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Guymon High School will be shifting to remote learning due to staff shortages.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8 the school will shift to remote learning and will be in place for the remainder of the school semester and will return to face-to-face learning, beginning January 7, 2021.

The multiple GHS staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and/or are being quarantined for COVID-19 exposure, there is concern to provide quality face-to-face instruction while keeping all students and staff members safe and healthy.

At this time, students in pre-Kindergarden through 8th grade will continue in-person learning.

Guymon will be monitoring the COIVD-19 cases at each school site and will make the necessary decisions and adjustments.

At this time, “grab-and-go” meals for Guymon High School students can be picked up in the south parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Students will receive both a breakfast and a lunch in their “grab-and-go” meal.

