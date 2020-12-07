Governor Abbott announces rapid COVID-19 testing program for frontline workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program for frontline workers in Texas, and two organizations in Amarillo will participate.
The program is aimed at helping small businesses throughout the state mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by conducting rapid tests on employees.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide testing supplies to local Chamber of Commerce organizations, according to a release from the office of the governor. Chamber of Commerce organizations will allocate those supplies to local small businesses that choose to participate.
Officials say the program was developed using the framework of COVID-19 rapid testing programs for Texas school systems.
“This rapid testing pilot program will protect the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business. I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these tests and our participating Chamber of Commerce organizations for partnering with the State of Texas to help protect our communities.”
Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation are two of the participating organizations. The other four are Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Laredo Chamber of Commerce and Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.