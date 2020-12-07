Doppler Dave Sees Warm Afternoons Ahead

For the month of December we are in a remarkably quiet and comfortable weather pattern. Chilly mornings can be expected, but afternoons are getting warmer. Highs today are in the low to mid 60s with sunshine and light winds across the area. We will drop to near 30 tonight, but temps will continue to climb for a couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and the warmest day of the week will be Wednesday as we reach the low to mid 70s.