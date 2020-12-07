Doctor’s recommending an over the counter drug to help those with COVID-19 to sleep better

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An over the counter drug is being recommended for those with COVID-19 who can’t sleep.
Not being able to sleep has been a common occurrence for some COVID-19 positive individuals.
Over the last couple weeks though, doctors have been recommending them to go to their pharmacy and purchase Melatonin.
A nurse practitioner at an Amarillo urgent care says the more people they diagnose with COVID-19, the more they see them experiencing insomnia.
“Body aches in middle of the night, coughing that you can’t get rid of, people waking up kind of fearful because they can’t breathe, it feels like their drowning a little bit, feel like they can’t get good air, or some people have trouble falling asleep and when they do they have trouble staying asleep, they can’t pin point why but they can’t shut their brain off,” said Nicole Slatten, a nurse practitioner at Amarillo Urgent Care.
Slatten said these symptoms can slow the recovery process down if not treated.
Getting adequate and enough sleep is imperative to healing from COVID-19.
A pharmacist says a handful of Amarillo doctors in our area are prescribing Melatonin to counteract that, which can even sometimes help fight off the infection.
“It can in the early stages fight off a serious infection, but for those who already have it or serious cases, Melatonin does really help get that sleep schedule back on track, it’s a twofold purpose,” said Elizabeth Neyland, a clinical pharmacist at Medical Square Pharmacy.
There are also non-medical ways to be able to sleep while fighting the virus.
“No caffeine or large amounts of water a couple hours before bed, no blue lights or tablets or TV while they’re sleeping or prior to bed, make sure they sleep in a bed or in an area that’s not loud or well lit, tends to help people sleep,” said Statten.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.