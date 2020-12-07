Doctor’s recommending an over the counter drug to help those with COVID-19 to sleep better

“Body aches in middle of the night, coughing that you can’t get rid of, people waking up kind of fearful because they can’t breathe, it feels like their drowning a little bit, feel like they can’t get good air, or some people have trouble falling asleep and when they do they have trouble staying asleep, they can’t pin point why but they can’t shut their brain off,” said Nicole Slatten, a nurse practitioner at Amarillo Urgent Care.