Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after $2.5 million worth of liquid meth found during traffic stop on I-40

Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after $2.5 million worth of liquid meth found during traffic stop on I-40
Two men face federal charges after a DPS trooper found $2.5 million worth of liquid meth during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint. (Source: Raycom images)
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 3:42 PM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men face federal charges after a DPS trooper found $2.5 million worth of liquid meth during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.

On Nov. 28, a DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle speeding on I-40 in Oldham County.

The trooper identified the men in the vehicle to be Nicoles Suazo and Erik Navarrete.

After smelling the odor of marijuana, the trooper searched the vehicle and found a bag containing marijuana and three containers of liquid meth, according to the complaint.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $2.5 million.

The complaint says Suazo and Navarrete provided statements that they were transporting the drugs.

They face charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and have a recommended bond of $10,000 each.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.