Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after $2.5 million worth of liquid meth found during traffic stop on I-40

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men face federal charges after a DPS trooper found $2.5 million worth of liquid meth during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
On Nov. 28, a DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle speeding on I-40 in Oldham County.
The trooper identified the men in the vehicle to be Nicoles Suazo and Erik Navarrete.
After smelling the odor of marijuana, the trooper searched the vehicle and found a bag containing marijuana and three containers of liquid meth, according to the complaint.
According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $2.5 million.
The complaint says Suazo and Navarrete provided statements that they were transporting the drugs.
They face charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and have a recommended bond of $10,000 each.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.