City of Pampa reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 7, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 2:36 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 149 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 32 new COVID-19cases today. This brings the total confirmed cases to 1,398 in Gray County.

1,228 people have recovered and 21 have died.

There are 37,113 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 786

Deaf Smith County: 2,114

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,398

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 503

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,641

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,656

Randall County: 12,060

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 332

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,612 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 723

Deaf Smith County: 1,867

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 464

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,466

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,991

Randall County: 7,600

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 296

There have also been 599 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 237

Randall County: 137

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 4,965 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,419

Quay County: 282

Roosevelt County: 1,117

Union County: 147

There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 28

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 5

