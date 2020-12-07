AISD to offer free COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AISD students who have COVID-19 symptoms can now be tested for free, starting tomorrow.
The service has been offered to staff members with symptoms for about three weeks now, during which around 800 staff members were tested.
Now as they enter the student phase, only students with symptoms can register for a test.
Once the student registers online, they will receive a QR code which they will use as an identifier at the testing site.
The parents must also fill out a consent form also available online and be present during the test.
Nurses from a couple schools are being pulled for a couple hours to administer the rapid test which takes anywhere from 15 seconds to 15 minutes.
The district recently hired six more nurses to prepare for the increase in testing as they open the service to students.
According to AISD, the positivity rate in the district is around five percent.
They decided to start offering the service after the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management allowed it a little over a month ago.
“We just thought this would really fill a void that exist in our school district right now,” said Christ Tatum, executive director of Human Resources at Amarillo Independent School District.
They do acknowledge the expansion in testing could lead to an increase in that five percent figure
“If someone is bringing it, then if we can catch it early, diagnose it early, and work with the health department and get that person isolated and quarantined appropriately, so we can slow that spread,” said Tatum
He says he expects this to help catch any outbreaks before they happen as going back to remote learning is not currently on the table, noting that 85 percent of surveyed parents wanted to keep their kids in school.
Some parents agreed the testing was a good step forward.
“I think that it will be good to be offered to kids, cause not all people have access to easy testing,” said Kristin Martinez, a parents of a student at AISD.
However, the mother of a student at a high school within the district says the timing seems a little too late as her son already contracted the virus.
“If it had initiated in august, the ability to test students and staff when school started, if they had enforced better social distancing and wearing masks,” said Brenna Barret, a parent of a student at AISD “Now, at the end of the school semester, when we are weeks away, just now they are saying ‘oh let’s test’”
She does note that starting this will be a good thing for the schools but also says the hours the service will be offered which are Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. are not the best.
The site will be closed during Christmas break.
