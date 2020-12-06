It has been a mild day with temperatures in the 50s & 60s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday looks a bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Expect sunny skies and light NW Winds. The NE Panhandle will be in the 40s where snow cover remains. Monday night looks clear with lows in the lower 30s.