Local 16-year-old Olympic Weightlifter becomes National Champion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alyssa Ballard is a 16-year-old at Randall High School but in her time outside of the classroom she improves her strength in Olympic Weightlifting.
On Dec. 6 Ballard became the two-time Youth National Champion in the sport after completing a successful 240 ib. Clean and Jerk. Heading into the meet Ballard was the reigning Youth National Champion, she holds four American records in the sport, and is ranked first in the United States and South America.
“Today’s meet didn’t really go as planned,” said Ballard. “I missed two snatches that I’ve been hitting constantly but that’s ok because not every meet is gonna be exactly how I want it or perfect.”
Despite her feeling that she didn’t perform as well as she could’ve she was able to place first in the meet in order to become the two-time National Champion. Next, Alyssa plans to compete in Saudi Arabia.
