Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Dec. 6 Level Red: Extreme Caution

Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Dec. 6

By KFDA Digital | December 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 7:09 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 4,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 3,419, Quay County 282, Roosevelt County 1117, Union County 147.

There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 28, Quay County 5, Roosevelt County 16, Union County 5.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 2,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 234, Cimarron County 82, Texas County 2,545.

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

In the Amarillo area there are now 7,823 active COVID-19 cases.

The latest report shows 406 new cases, 375 recoveries and 11 deaths.

The city’s next report will be released on Monday.

The report shows eight deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.

The total confirmed cases in Potter County is now 13,512 and 11,860 in Randall County.

17,192 people have recovered and 357 have died.

There are 60 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 36.48 percent.

There are 36,737 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 786

Deaf Smith County: 2,114

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,366

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 503

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,641

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,512

Randall County: 11,860

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 332

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,213 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 723

Deaf Smith County: 1,867

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 464

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,466

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,791

Randall County: 7,401

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 296

There have also been 582 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 226

Randall County: 131

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 4,965 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,419

Quay County: 282

Roosevelt County: 1,117

Union County: 147

There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 28

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 5

