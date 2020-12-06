Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Dec. 6 Level Red: Extreme Caution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 4,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 3,419, Quay County 282, Roosevelt County 1117, Union County 147.
There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 28, Quay County 5, Roosevelt County 16, Union County 5.
The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 2,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 234, Cimarron County 82, Texas County 2,545.
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
In the Amarillo area there are now 7,823 active COVID-19 cases.
The latest report shows 406 new cases, 375 recoveries and 11 deaths.
The city’s next report will be released on Monday.
The report shows eight deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.
The total confirmed cases in Potter County is now 13,512 and 11,860 in Randall County.
17,192 people have recovered and 357 have died.
There are 60 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 36.48 percent.
There are 36,737 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 786
Deaf Smith County: 2,114
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,366
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 503
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,641
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,512
Randall County: 11,860
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 332
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,213 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 723
Deaf Smith County: 1,867
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,228
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 464
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,466
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,791
Randall County: 7,401
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 296
There have also been 582 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 226
Randall County: 131
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 230
Cimarron County: 83
Texas County: 2,529
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 4,965 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,419
Quay County: 282
Roosevelt County: 1,117
Union County: 147
There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 28
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 5
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.