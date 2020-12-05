It has been a seasonal day with temperatures in the 50s. Portions of the NE Panhandle are staying in the 40s due to lingering snow cover. Tonight looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect sunny skies and light NW winds, 5-15mph.
Looking ahead, our warming trend will continue. Next cold front looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning. Keeping a close on eye moisture chances as this system sweeps through.