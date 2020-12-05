Texas Tech graduate dies from injuries suffered in Rockport bar fight

ROCKPORT, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech graduate has died from injuries suffered in a bar fight in Rockport, Texas.
Rockport police say Scott Audibert was found unconscious at the Rack Pub Eatery shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 25. He died from his injuries on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The suspect, 42-year-old Jerry Fayne Bray, Jr. of Bastrop, Louisiana, left the scene before police arrived. Bray was arrested on Saturday and charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
Audibert, originally from Louisiana, graduated from Texas Tech University in December 2019 and was scheduled to start a new career in Irving on Monday, Nov. 30.
Audibert and his fiancée were in town to celebrate the holidays, his new career, and a gender-reveal party for their expected child.
Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens says this is still an active investigation, and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, collect evidence and follow leads.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Commander Jerry Lawing with the Rockport Police Department at 361-790-1105 or email jlawing@cityofrockport.com.
Bray is currently being held in the Aransas County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
