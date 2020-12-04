State health officials report 78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 4, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 4:58 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern new Mexico today.

The report shows 48 new cases in Curry County, four in Quay County, 18 in Roosevelt County and eight in Union County.

The report also shows two new cases of inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.

Health officials reported the death of man in his 50′s from Curry County. He was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,706.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 104,935 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 934 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

35,781 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 4,849 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,359

Quay County: 267

Roosevelt County: 1,081

Union County: 142

There have been 51 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 25

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 5

There are 36,737 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 786

Deaf Smith County: 2,114

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,366

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 503

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,641

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,512

Randall County: 11,860

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 332

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,213 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 723

Deaf Smith County: 1,867

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 464

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,466

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,791

Randall County: 7,401

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 296

There have also been 582 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 226

Randall County: 131

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

