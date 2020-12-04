Puppy scams financially crush some of our community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More people in our area are falling victim to puppy scams.
“People are just heartbroken because they thought they were getting a puppy and all they got was their money taken away and no puppy to go along with it,” said a person who’s said she’s seen 12 online puppy scams in six weeks.
The president of the Better Business Bureau says more people are going through this situation.
Not only are they not receiving a new best friend, they’re losing money.
“I don’t have a dog now and I won’t be getting one because that was basically my only money,” said Kerri Crawford, someone who lost money to puppy scam.
Crawford lost $1,600 to an online puppy scam, money she’s received from social assistance.
“I contacted them and I said you know and said what’s going on, this dog was supposed to be here yesterday and he acted like he didn’t know who I was,” said Crawford.
Crawford said she was fooled because these sellers seem so real and genuine.
“They just were kind of asking me about my home and trying to act like they actually cared where this dog was going, so yeah it just seems so real,” said Crawford.
With more people are wanting to adopt, there’s a larger target for these scammers.
The general manager for the Better Business Bureau says a majority of these websites use stock images that can easily be found online.
