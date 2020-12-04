Officials: 2 arrested after narcotics search warrant at home in southwest Amarillo

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices assisted each other in a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the arrest of two people at a home in southwest Amarillo.
The search took place at a home near Richard Avenue and Western Street.
Once inside the home, deputies found various illegal narcotics including crack cocaine, cocaine, Codeine, Psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine.
Officials then arrested 28-year-old Michael Grooms and 30-year-old Kelly Gore.
Grooms was booked into Randall County Detention Center on three charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to officials.
Gore was arrested and booked into Randall County Detention Center on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
