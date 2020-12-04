14 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 87 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported six new cases in Dallam County and eight in Hartley County today.
The report also shows nine recoveries in Dallam County and 12 in Hartley County.
There are now 786 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 723 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 54 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 503 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 464 recoveries and six deaths That leaves 33 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 36,710 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 786
Deaf Smith County: 2,087
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,366
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 503
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,641
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,512
Randall County: 11,860
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 332
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,213 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 723
Deaf Smith County: 1,867
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,228
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 464
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,466
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,791
Randall County: 7,401
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 296
There have also been 582 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 226
Randall County: 131
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 214
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,416
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,771 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,311
Quay County: 263
Roosevelt County: 1,063
Union County: 134
There have been 51 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 25
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 5
