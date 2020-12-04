12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Bailie Myers | December 4, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:21 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The report included 10 new recoveries.

At this time, Wheeler County is reporting 29 active cases in the area.

-3, +5 cases

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Friday, December 4, 2020

There are 34,270 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 758

Deaf Smith County: 1,777

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,300

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 486

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 12,593

Randall County: 10,770

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 332

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 24,555 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 645

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 987

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 424

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,450

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 8,887

Randall County: 6,274

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 296

There have also been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 22

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,697 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 210

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,407

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 151

Cimarron: 62

Texas County: 2,178

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,549 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,192

Quay County: 247

Roosevelt County: 995

Union County: 115

There have been 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 21

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 14

Union County: 4

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.