New in Amarillo: Craft cocktail lounge opens downtown, new Roasters Coffee location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whether you’re searching for a morning cup of joe or looking to end your night with a craft cocktail, you can grab the perfect drink at one of two new shops that have opened up in Amarillo.
Craft Cocktail lounge is a great place for a date night, a place to take your parents, or a nice spot to visit when you’re looking for an elevated atmosphere.
The cocktail bar opened this week off S. Polk Street in the old Woolworth building.
A refurbished historic structure, the building still has some of the original flooring, and owners says this creates an upscale atmosphere.
“Upscale and unique are definitely the two words I would use to describe what we are going for,” said Camey Maldonado, co-owner of Craft Cocktail Lounge.
The husband and wife co-owners are committed to enhancing Amarillo’s historic downtown.
“We decided to acquire these locations downtown [because] downtown Amarillo is where our heart is. We live in downtown, we shop in downtown and we eat in downtown,” explained Maldonado.
They hope their creative decor and drinks will bring people to Polk Street.
“Where else can you get a cotton dale martini that tastes like vanilla but has a toasted marshmallow on top?” said Maldonado. “It’s a unique drink that you wouldn’t just find on any corner.”
Other specialized drinks include their cabby, a whiskey based drink layered with Cabernet wine.
You can enjoy these cocktails in addition to small plates.
Craft Cocktail Lounge offers a deviled egg flight, bruschetta and other little bites that are perfect for sharing and experimenting.
Owners are especially proud of their chicken skewers, which come in buffalo ranch and habanero mango.
“[We offer] food that is fun to eat and it hits your pallet,” said Maldonado. “It’s just an experience that you don’t usually get at a lot of places....it’s a fun place.”
In weeks to come, Craft Cocktail Lounge will open up the other side of the historic building for dancing and games.
This addition will feature larger plates and music from the 1980′s-2000′s.
The cocktail bar is open Wednesday through Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., Friday 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and Saturday 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Roaster’s Coffee has opened their fourth location on Lowe’s Lane right of the Amarillo Blvd.
Although only receiving drive-thru orders for now, this new location is equipped with two espresso machines.
This ensures they can fill every mocha, latte and cold brew order in a timely manner.
“We’ve always wanted people to be able to get their coffee and do what they want,” said Tyler Llewellyn, store manager of Roaster’s Coffee’s new location. “Whether that’s hangout and study and have a meeting, or relax (and) drink their coffee, or if they’re busy and have places to be... [people] can grab their stuff, get on their way, and be caffeinated and ready to go.”
Roasters is set apart by their freshly ground coffee.
Unlike large, national coffee chains, they roast all of their beans right here in the Texas Panhandle.
“Most coffee connoisseurs are going to tell you that freshness is a factor, is the main factor,” said Llewellyn. “The place that roasts their stuff in town, a few miles away from their locations, they’re going to be able to provide a fresher product. Freshness being a huge factor, that’s why I say folks should come enjoy our coffee.”
Roasters Coffee believes being in a different area of town will allow them to connect with more customers.
The coffee company is committed to making every guest feel like they are part of a larger community.
“The community is the whole reason why we’re here. When they come in here we want them to feel that they are part of the community here in Amarillo and in roasters,” said Llewellyn. “I tell my staff, ‘get to know your customers, get their name, remember their drink’”
The new location is open Monday through Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
