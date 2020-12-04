‘It was a significant fundraiser for us’: Mission Amarillo provides help for those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives fundraiser has helped many non-profits receive funds this year and Mission Amarillo will be able to add more people to their programs because of the Panhandle Gives fundraiser.
Mission Amarillo is a ministry to people who are in poverty in the Amarillo area.
Through the Panhandle Gives fundraiser, they were able to raise the most money they ever have for Mission Amarillo, $36,000.
Currently they consist of three programs; a shoe closet, a program called Be-Loved for teen moms and a program called Parent Child Plus which is a home visiting program that uses tools to break the cycle of poverty for low-income families.
“It’s huge for us because it’s going to be able to provide funds that go into both Parent Child Plus and Beloved and probably it’s going to provide enough funds, it’s going to extend that in to the middle of next year, of the next budget year. So, it was a significant fundraiser for us,” Jeff Parsons, executive director at Mission Amarillo.
The Panhandle Gives says the impact goes beyond the money raised because of the impact participating non-profits have in the Panhandle.
“The Panhandle Gives impact transcends the dollar raised because of the impact the participating organizations have on our communities,” said Broc Carter, marketing director for Amarillo Area Foundation.
They go on to say the dollars make the work possible for the organizations and they are thankful for community’s support.
So, far Mission Amarillo has provided new shoes to 603 Amarillo children in need of shoes this year.
Through the funds raised, they will be able to provide more shoes to children and add more people to the programs they provide.
“We’re kind of dealing with these systemic problems and what happens for us, is those things kind of get pushed aside in a time like this because all the focus goes on those immediate needs. And as a result, something like the Panhandle Gives is incredibly important to us because it allows us to raise money in these times that are difficult for non-profits like ours to raise money in,” said Parsons.
After the holiday ends, they will be working on their annual Fam Fest fundraiser.
“We hope to be able to have that fundraiser, but as I said before, if we don’t, we’re going to be in great shape because the panhandle gives went so well this year that, that has actually has given us, covered the expenses of our programs of Parent Child Plus and Beloved into the next physical year to where we could survive without having Fam Fest,” said Parsons.
Mission Amarillo is planning on adding another program that will hopefully be announced in the Spring.
For more information on Mission Amarillo or if interested in donating, click here.
