This week’s winter system is now moved on out, allowing for sunshine to return to our forecast. We’ll see clear skies across the area today, with temperatures warming into the 40s by the mid-morning, and 50s by this afternoon. Winds are still out of the north, however that’s not indicative of cold air being pushed in. Wind speeds will also stay down as well. For this weekend, expect more of the same, with even warmer temperatures on the way.