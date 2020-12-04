‘The beauty of their faces when they see something like that:’ Christmas tree drive for the homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Before Christmas, we hear a lot about toy drives but, what about a tree drive?
That’s exactly what the City of Amarillo Coming Home Project is doing this weekend to bring holiday cheer to families in need.
“This will actually be a surprise for them.” said Jen Williams, team member of the Amarillo Coming Home Project.
If you’re unfamiliar with the Coming Home program, it started two years ago, and it gives housing to those who are chronically homeless or those who’ve been homeless for a long time.
“We do intensive social work with them,” said Williams. “Intensive case work with them to get them back on their feet.”
They consider Christmas one of the hardest times for their clients and hope the donations can give them joy.
“A lot of these people have gone through a lot of just hard things in life so, something as simple as bringing a tree to them could just lighten their hearts and is amazing seeing their faces whenever you do something like that.” said Williams.
The drive is not only for trees but also ornaments and lights.
The donations will be given to the Coming Home clients and if there’s extra donations they will reach out to other nonprofits.
The drive is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. behind the Amarillo Civic Center complex at S.E. Fifth St. and South Johnson Street.
