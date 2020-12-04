After years of fundraising efforts, APD’s SWAT team has a new vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the help of the community, the Amarillo Police Department’s SWAT team now has a new vehicle.
The fundraising efforts started back in 2017 after the 2016 city budget was unable to cover the full expense.
The 100 club decided to step in and began calling community members and local businesses.
Now, three years later they were able to raise $200,000 out of the over $350,000 total price.
The previous vehicle has been around for 15 years and although it served its purpose, during the past couple of years it has become unreliable.
“We had it die out on call ups, the engine wouldn’t run, the heater and air conditioner would break, we had electrical issues, we actually had to tow it away from a couple of scenes,” said Toby Hudson, Amarillo SWAT corporal
For the SWAT team which really only responds to extreme situations like active shooters, armed barricaded suspects, and hostage situations, reliability is essential.
Hudson says the previous vehicle sometimes forced them to change how they responded to situations, and because the company who made the vehicle is no longer around, it was difficult to repair.
“It’s like a weight off your shoulders when you know this is going to work,” said Michael Mogelinski, Amarillo SWAT corporal.
Aside from the renewed sense of confidence they have gained knowing their equipment is up to date and will work properly, the community effort it took to purchase it has been just as important to them.
“We realize that nothing that we do is without the support of this community and having that support and having this vehicle that basically the community bought for us is overwhelming almost,” said Mogelinski
Both say at the end of the day, the new equipment helps them continue to protect and serve the Texas Panhandle as they not only serve Amarillo but also surrounding communities.
The official unveiling of the vehicle will be this coming Monday, but it is ready to go today if that were necessary.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.