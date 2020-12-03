Tascosa district title game preview

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels boast a 6-1 record heading into Thursday night’s title game against the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs. Both teams have clinched a playoff spot heading into the final game of the regular season.
Tascosa Rebels head coach Ken Plunk says he feels calm heading into the game because there is nothing to lose since they are already playoff-bound.
The Rebels and Mustangs have not played each other in the last four years and coach Plunk says some things have changed. While the Rebels are 6-1 in the regular season heading into this matchup the Mustangs are the likely favorite heading into the game with an undefeated 9-0 record.
“They were more of an outscore-you team the last time we were in the league with them,” said Plunk. “The biggest thing that’s changed in the last four years is the level of defense they play.”
Plunk added that the defense now plays with a different attitude and their defensive scheme has shifted.
On top of feeling a sense of calm, Plunk also feels a sense of relief now that the Rebels have made it through the regular season in a year he was unsure they’d get the opportunity to take the field.
“It changes your perspective, I mean we’re playing in a district championship in a season we weren’t sure we’d get to play,” said Plunk.
