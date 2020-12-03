State health officials report 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 5:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 68 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 36 new cases in Curry County, six in Quay County, 22 in Roosevelt County and four in Union County.

The report also shows the death of a woman in her 60′s from Curry County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A man in his 60′s from who was an inmate at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County. He was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,673.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 102,862 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 947 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

35,179 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 4,771 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,311

Quay County: 263

Roosevelt County: 1,063

Union County: 134

There have been 51 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 25

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 5

There are 36,269 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 780

Deaf Smith County: 2,087

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,357

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 495

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,641

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,326

Randall County: 11,640

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 320

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,807 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 714

Deaf Smith County: 1,867

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 452

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,466

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,629

Randall County: 7,188

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 286

There have also been 571 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 218

Randall County: 128

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

