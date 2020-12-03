Officials: Man wanted for theft, evading arrest

Fabian Gabriel Carrasco (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers | December 3, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 8:50 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a wanted fugitive.

25-year-old Fabian Gabriel Carrasco is described as 5-feet-10-inches, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

According to officials, he is wanted for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and theft of property over $2,500 and under $30,000.

Those with information on Carrasco’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

