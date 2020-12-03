Officials: Man wanted for theft, evading arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a wanted fugitive.
25-year-old Fabian Gabriel Carrasco is described as 5-feet-10-inches, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
According to officials, he is wanted for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and theft of property over $2,500 and under $30,000.
Those with information on Carrasco’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
