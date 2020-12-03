New Interim Director at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare comes with initiatives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years the City of Amarillo has struggled with the number of stray animals.
A study done in 2017 showed over 75 percent of cats and dogs at the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare were strays.
The rest were either given up by the owner, transferred, or given up with the intention to euthanize.
The interim director, Rob Sherwin, says they are working to have more positive outcomes like adoption or transfer to rescues.
The statistics from January through October of this year show the average intake of strays was 296 per month, the average number of animals adopted was 126.8 each month and the average number of animals euthanized was 100.9.
However, this data does not include the number of animals that were returned to their owners.
Given the issue, the new interim director says he will implement a report card with these types of numbers released on their website daily.
“It’s a wonderful tool. It takes a lot of mystery of what the shelters are and it takes out a lot of mystery as to what people believe their shelters are,” said Sherwin “I think there is a lot of misinformation out there and this helps provide a lot of transparency that the public really needs.”
He expects to begin releasing the report card starting next week and says his mission is to reduce the number of strays, as it has become a public safety issue. Animal Management and Welfare receive daily calls of dogs chasing or even biting people.
“The public has an expectation of safety when their kids go out, when everybody goes outside to walk their dogs,” said Sherwin “There should be a respond from the city and we should be out there picking them up and bringing them back to the shelter.”
He says the end goal is to have those animals adopted or transferred to rescues.
Sherwin has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement and at one point headed the Dallas Animal Services when they had a similar issue.
“He has a diverse background in leadership, not only as far as animal management, but also as far as implementing a vision for AAMW to become the best animal shelter in the state,” said Jare Miller, Amarillo city manager
Sherwin will also continue the training approach which works with local police and fire departments to better prepare the welfare and management staff to respond to calls.
