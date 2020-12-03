13 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 3, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 3:25 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 94 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported 10 new cases in Dallam County and three in Hartley County today.

The report also shows 11 recoveries in Dallam County and five in Hartley County.

There are now 780 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 714 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 57 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 495 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 452 recoveries and six deaths That leaves 37 active cases in Hartley County.

Report Card 12.3.20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Thursday, December 3, 2020

There are 36,269 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 780

Deaf Smith County: 2,087

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,357

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 495

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,641

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,326

Randall County: 11,640

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 320

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,807 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 714

Deaf Smith County: 1,867

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 452

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,466

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,629

Randall County: 7,188

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 286

There have also been 571 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 218

Randall County: 128

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,704 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,275

Quay County: 257

Roosevelt County: 1,041

Union County: 130

There have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 24

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 4

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.