Mild Weather Returns

Tonight looks quite cold with clear skies, light winds and lows in the lower to mid 20s. Wind chill values will be a bit cooler with single digits & teens by Friday morning. Friday looks a bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 50s, expct sunny skies and light winds. Places with leftover snow cover lingering mainly the NE Panhandle will be colder, possibly 30s but more likely 40s for highs. Friday night looks clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.