McDonald’s donates $3,800 to Amarillo Faith City Mission

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 6:36 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, McDonald’s presented a check just under $3,800 to Faith City Mission of Amarillo.

The funds were raised on McDonald’s Gives Back day, when a portion of all Amarillo McDonald’s sales went to the non-profit.

The Executive Director of Faith City Mission says this is a blessing during these difficult times.

“Our meals cost us $1.65 for one meal and so this is going to take care of a lot of meals and we are so grateful for that.”

The Director of marketing for Amarillo’s McDonald’s says they are happy to help the non-profit do what they do best.

Amarillo’s Faith City Mission gives 75,000 meals a year.

