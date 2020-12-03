1 killed in I-40 collision involving semi-trailer

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Department of Public Safety officials said a woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 today.
A semi-trailer on I-40 was disabled from a previous crash and its trailer was partially in the eastbound lane.
Officials said an eastbound vehicle failed to control speed and struck the back end of the disabled trailer.
The collision occurred at 12:30 a.m. about five miles east of Amarillo, and officials said the roads were slick and it was snowing.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was killed in the collision.
DPS officials identified the driver as 45-year-old Erica James of Moorpark, California.
The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
